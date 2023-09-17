How to Watch Bengals vs. Ravens on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 2
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) host an AFC North clash against the Baltimore Ravens (1-0) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Paycor Stadium.
We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Bengals vs. Ravens
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: CBS
Bengals Insights (2022)
- Last year, the Bengals scored 7.6 more points per game (26.1) than the Ravens gave up (18.5).
- The Bengals racked up 360.5 yards per game last year, 36.2 more yards than the 324.3 the Ravens allowed per matchup.
- Last year Cincinnati averaged 95.5 yards per game on the ground, just 3.4 more yards than Baltimore allowed per contest (92.1).
- Last year the Bengals had 18 turnovers, seven fewer than the Ravens had takeaways (25).
Bengals Home Performance (2022)
- At home, the Bengals scored 28.7 points per game and conceded 18. That's more than they scored overall (26.1), but less than they gave up (20.1).
- The Bengals' average yards gained at home (407.9) was higher than their overall average (360.5). But their average yards allowed at home (309.4) was lower than overall (335.7).
- Cincinnati's average yards passing at home (284.7) was higher than its overall average (265). And its average yards allowed at home (216.6) was lower than overall (229.1).
- The Bengals' average yards rushing at home (123.1) was higher than their overall average (95.5). And their average yards allowed at home (92.9) was lower than overall (106.6).
- The Bengals' offensive third-down percentage in home games (50.5%) was higher than their overall average (46.1%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (32.9%) was lower than overall (39.6%).
Bengals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|at Cleveland
|L 24-3
|CBS
|9/17/2023
|Baltimore
|-
|CBS
|9/25/2023
|Los Angeles
|-
|ESPN
|10/1/2023
|at Tennessee
|-
|FOX
|10/8/2023
|at Arizona
|-
|FOX
