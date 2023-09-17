Joe Burrow Week 2 Preview vs. the Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will face the Baltimore Ravens and their 17th-ranked passing defense in Week 2, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.
Last season Burrow recorded 4,475 yards passing (279.7 per game) while going 414-for-606 (68.3%) and throwing for 35 TDs with 12 INTs. Burrow also rushed 75 times for 257 yards and five touchdowns, accumulating 16.1 yards per game.
Burrow vs. the Ravens
- Burrow vs the Ravens (since 2021): 5 GP / 316.4 PASS YPG / PASS TD
- Baltimore allowed more than 300 passing yards to five QBs last year.
- Last season, the Ravens allowed 12 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.
- Through the air last season, Baltimore allowed two or more touchdown passes to three opposing QBs.
- Versus the Ravens last year, two players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.
- The Ravens were the NFL's 26th-ranked defense against the pass last year. They allowed 232.2 passing yards per game.
- The Ravens' defense was ranked fifth in the NFL with 20 passing TDs conceded last season.
Joe Burrow Passing Props vs. the Ravens
- Passing Yards: 264.5 (-115)
- Passing TDs: 1.5 (-149)
Burrow Passing Insights
- Burrow exceeded his passing yards prop bet total in five games last year, or 31.2% of games with a prop available.
- The Bengals, who ranked eighth in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 60.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.5% of the time.
- With 4,475 yards on 606 pass attempts, Burrow was 10th in the NFL with 7.4 yards per attempt last year.
- Burrow had a passing touchdown in all 16 games last season, with multiple passing TDs in 11 of them.
Joe Burrow Rushing Props vs the Ravens
- Rushing Yards: 10.5 (-110)
Burrow Rushing Insights
- Burrow hit the over on his rushing yards total set by bookmakers in six of his 16 opportunities last season (37.5%).
- Burrow had a rushing touchdown in five games last season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.
Burrow's Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|vs. Steelers
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|33-for-53 / 338 YDS / 2 TDs / 4 INTs
|6 ATT / 47 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Cowboys
|9/18/2022
|Week 2
|24-for-36 / 199 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs
|4 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Jets
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|23-for-36 / 275 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs
|5 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Dolphins
|9/29/2022
|Week 4
|20-for-31 / 287 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs
|5 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Ravens
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|24-for-35 / 217 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT
|3 ATT / 6 YDS / 1 TD
|at Saints
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|28-for-37 / 300 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs
|4 ATT / 25 YDS / 1 TD
|vs. Falcons
|10/23/2022
|Week 7
|34-for-42 / 481 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs
|3 ATT / 20 YDS / 1 TD
|at Browns
|10/31/2022
|Week 8
|25-for-35 / 232 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT
|1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Panthers
|11/6/2022
|Week 9
|22-for-28 / 206 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs
|4 ATT / 9 YDS / 1 TD
|at Steelers
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|24-for-39 / 355 YDS / 4 TDs / 2 INTs
|4 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Titans
|11/27/2022
|Week 12
|22-for-37 / 270 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs
|9 ATT / 32 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Chiefs
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|25-for-31 / 286 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs
|11 ATT / 46 YDS / 1 TD
|vs. Browns
|12/11/2022
|Week 14
|18-for-33 / 239 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT
|6 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Buccaneers
|12/18/2022
|Week 15
|27-for-39 / 200 YDS / 4 TDs / 1 INT
|3 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Patriots
|12/24/2022
|Week 16
|40-for-52 / 375 YDS / 3 TDs / 2 INTs
|4 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Ravens
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|25-for-42 / 215 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs
|3 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Ravens
|1/15/2023
|Wild Card
|23-for-32 / 209 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs
|5 ATT / 9 YDS / 1 TD
|at Bills
|1/22/2023
|Divisional
|23-for-36 / 242 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs
|6 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Chiefs
|1/29/2023
|Conf. Championship
|26-for-41 / 270 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs
|4 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs
