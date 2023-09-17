When the Cincinnati Reds (78-72) go head to head against the New York Mets (68-80) at Citi Field on Sunday, September 17 at 1:40 PM ET, Elly De La Cruz will be seeking his 30th stolen base of the season (he currently has 29).

The favored Mets have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +110. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Reds vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: WPIX

WPIX Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Jose Quintana - NYM (2-5, 3.05 ERA) vs Brandon Williamson - CIN (4-4, 4.38 ERA)

Reds vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Mets Moneyline Reds Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -135 +110 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have entered the game as favorites 83 times this season and won 46, or 55.4%, of those games.

The Mets have gone 28-28 (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Mets were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and they went 2-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- New York and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 106 games this year and have walked away with the win 51 times (48.1%) in those games.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 36-37 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 3-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 15th 3rd Win NL Central +50000 - 3rd

