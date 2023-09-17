The September 17 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers (0-1) and Tennessee Titans (0-1) features a standoff at the QB position, with Justin Herbert and Ryan Tannehill leading the charge for their respective teams. Which signal caller has the advantage? We analyze all of the relevant details below.

Titans vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

Ryan Tannehill vs. Justin Herbert Matchup

Ryan Tannehill 2022 Stats Justin Herbert 12 Games Played 17 65.2% Completion % 68.2% 2,536 (211.3) Passing Yards (Per Game) 4,739 (278.8) 13 Touchdowns 25 6 Interceptions 10 98 (8.2) Rushing Yards (Per game) 147 (8.6) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Chargers Defensive Stats

Last season, the Chargers' defense ranked 21st in the NFL with 22.6 points allowed per game and 20th with 346.1 total yards allowed per contest.

When it came to defending the pass, Los Angeles was one of the most effective defenses in the league, ranking seventh in the NFL by surrendering 200.4 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 19th with 6.7 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Chargers' defense sputtered last season, as it ranked 28th in the league with 2,478 rushing yards allowed (145.8 per game).

Defensively, Los Angeles ranked 11th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed (52.1%) and 17th in third-down efficiency allowed (39.2%).

Titans Defensive Stats

Last year, the Titans' defense ranked 14th in the NFL with 21.1 points allowed per game and 23rd with 351.6 total yards allowed per contest.

When it came to defending the pass, Tennessee's defense struggled to get going last season, as it ranked 32nd in the league with 274.8 passing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranked 25th in the NFL with 7.0 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Opposing offenses struggled to move the chains on the ground against the Titans' pass D, which ranked No. 1 in the NFL with 76.9 rushing yards allowed per game and first in the league with 3.4 yards allowed per rush attempt.

On defense, Tennessee ranked third in the NFL in terms of third-down percentage allowed, with a mark of 34.2%. It was 15th in red-zone efficiency allowed at 55.1%.

