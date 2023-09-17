According to our computer model, the Los Angeles Chargers will beat the Tennessee Titans when they play at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, September 17 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have more projections, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available below.

The Chargers totaled 359.3 yards per game on offense last year (ninth in NFL), and they gave up 346.1 yards per game (20th) on defense. While the Titans ranked 23rd in total defense with 351.6 yards allowed per game last season, they were slightly less successful on offense, ranking third-worst (296.8 yards per game).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Chargers vs Titans on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Titans vs. Chargers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Chargers by 2.5) Over (45.5) Chargers 26, Titans 24

Place your bets on the Chargers-Titans matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Titans Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Titans, based on the moneyline, is 45.5%.

Tennessee compiled an 8-6-0 record against the spread last season.

When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs last season, the Titans had an ATS record of 4-2.

In Tennessee games last season, combined scoring went over the point total five times.

Titans games averaged 42.3 total points last season, 3.2 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Chargers Betting Info

The Chargers have a 59.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Los Angeles won 11 games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.

The Chargers had an ATS record of 5-4 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites last season.

Last season, seven Los Angeles games went over the point total.

The point total average for Chargers games last season was 47.6, 2.1 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Titans vs. Chargers 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Los Angeles 23 22.6 21.8 22.6 24.1 22.6 Tennessee 17.5 21.1 18.1 20.6 17 21.6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.