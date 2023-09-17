Titans vs. Chargers: Odds, Moneyline, Spread and Promo Codes - Week 2
Sportsbooks give the Los Angeles Chargers (0-1) the advantage on Sunday, September 17, 2023 against the Tennessee Titans (0-1). Los Angeles is favored by 3 points. The game's over/under has been listed at 45 points.
Before the Chargers take on the Titans, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their betting insights and trends. Before the Titans take on the Chargers, check out their betting trends and insights.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Titans vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Los Angeles Moneyline
|Tennessee Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Chargers (-3)
|45
|-165
|+140
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Chargers (-3)
|45.5
|-162
|+136
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Chargers (-3)
|45
|-164
|+138
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|First Deposit Bonus Up To $1,000
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Other Week 2 Odds
Tennessee vs. Los Angeles Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Titans vs. Chargers Betting Insights
- Tennessee had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last year.
- When playing as at least 3-point underdogs last season, the Titans had an ATS record of 4-2.
- Out of 17 Tennessee games last season, five went over the total.
- Los Angeles had 11 wins in 17 games against the spread last year.
- The Chargers had an ATS record of 4-2 as 3-point favorites or greater last season.
- Last year, seven of Los Angeles' 17 games went over the point total.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.