The Cincinnati Reds (78-73) will look to Christian Encarnacion-Strand, currently on a two-game homer streak, versus the Minnesota Twins (79-71) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday, at Great American Ball Park.

The Twins will give the ball to Joe Ryan (10-9, 4.20 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Connor Phillips.

Reds vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (10-9, 4.20 ERA) vs Phillips - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Connor Phillips

Phillips makes his first start of the season for the Reds.

The 22-year-old right-hander is making his MLB debut.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan

The Twins will send Ryan (10-9) to the mound for his 27th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.20, a 5.87 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.133 in 26 games this season.

He has started 26 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 13 of them.

Ryan has started 26 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 19 times. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 26 chances this season.

