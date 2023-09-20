Wednesday's game that pits the Cincinnati Reds (79-74) versus the Minnesota Twins (80-72) at Great American Ball Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Reds. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET on September 20.

The Reds will look to Hunter Greene (4-6) versus the Twins and Bailey Ober (7-6).

Reds vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network

Reds vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Reds 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and won both contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

The Reds have won 20, or 57.1%, of the 35 games they've played as favorites this season.

Cincinnati has a record of 20-15, a 57.1% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 53.5% chance to win.

Cincinnati has scored 717 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Reds' 4.73 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Reds Schedule