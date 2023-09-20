Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins take the field on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park against Hunter Greene, who gets the start for the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is set for 12:35 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The Reds are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Twins have -105 odds to upset. The matchup's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

Reds vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -115 -105 9 -110 -110 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Reds have been favored twice and won both contests.

The Reds and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have a 20-15 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 57.1% of those games).

Cincinnati has gone 20-15 (winning 57.1% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The Reds have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Cincinnati has played in 152 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-76-2).

The Reds have a 6-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-40 42-34 26-33 52-41 55-51 23-23

