As of September 20 the Tennessee Titans' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +6600.

Watch the Titans this season on Fubo!

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +200

+200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Titans to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tennessee Betting Insights

Tennessee covered eight times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, five Titans games hit the over.

Tennessee ranked third-worst in total offense (296.8 yards per game) last season, but it played slightly better on defense, ranking 23rd with 351.6 yards allowed per game.

The Titans had three wins at home last season and four away.

Tennessee won only twice as favorites (2-3) and went 4-5 as underdogs.

The Titans were 3-3 in the AFC South and 5-7 in the AFC as a whole.

Titans Impact Players

Derrick Henry ran for 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns in 16 games last year.

In addition, Henry had 33 receptions for 398 yards and zero touchdowns.

Ryan Tannehill threw for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), completing 65.2% of his passes, with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games.

On the ground, Tannehill scored two touchdowns and accumulated 98 yards.

In the Cardinals' passing game a season ago, DeAndre Hopkins scored three TDs, hauling in 64 balls for 717 yards (79.7 per game).

In the passing game for the Texans, Chris Moore scored two TDs, hauling in 48 balls for 548 yards (36.5 per game).

Kevin Byard delivered four interceptions to go with 106 tackles and six passes defended in 17 games last year.

Bet on Titans to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Titans Player Futures

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Saints L 16-15 +2800 2 September 17 Chargers W 27-24 +3000 3 September 24 @ Browns - +4000 4 October 1 Bengals - +2000 5 October 8 @ Colts - +15000 6 October 15 Ravens - +1400 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Falcons - +4000 9 November 2 @ Steelers - +4000 10 November 12 @ Buccaneers - +6600 11 November 19 @ Jaguars - +2500 12 November 26 Panthers - +25000 13 December 3 Colts - +15000 14 December 11 @ Dolphins - +1300 15 December 17 Texans - +75000 16 December 24 Seahawks - +4000 17 December 31 @ Texans - +75000 18 January 7 Jaguars - +2500

Odds are current as of September 20 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.