In the game between the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and Georgia State Panthers on Thursday, September 21 at 7:30 PM, our projection model expects the Chanticleers to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Looking to bet on Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Coastal Carolina (-6.5) Under (62.5) Coastal Carolina 31, Georgia State 17

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Coastal Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Chanticleers a 71.4% chance to win.

The Chanticleers haven't lost a game against the spread this season.

Coastal Carolina has a perfect 2-0 ATS record when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

One of the Chanticleers' three games this season has hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 62.5 points, 1.7 higher than the average total in Coastal Carolina games this season.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Georgia State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Panthers based on the moneyline is 33.3%.

The Panthers are a perfect 2-0-0 against the spread this year.

The Panthers have hit the over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

The average total for Georgia State games this year is nine fewer points than the point total of 62.5 for this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chanticleers vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Coastal Carolina 36.3 16.7 48 11.5 13 27 Georgia State 39.3 24.7 38.5 24.5 41 25

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.