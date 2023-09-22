At +2000, the Cincinnati Bengals are No. 8 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 22.

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +450

+450 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2000

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati won 12 games against the spread last season, failing to cover or pushing three times.

A total of six Bengals games last season hit the over.

Cincinnati totaled 360.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it eighth in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 16th, allowing 335.7 yards per contest.

The Bengals went 6-1 at home last season and 6-3 away from home.

When underdogs, Cincinnati picked up just one win (1-1) versus its 11-2 record when favored.

In the AFC North the Bengals were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-3.

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow had 35 TD passes and 12 interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 68.3% of his throws for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game).

Also, Burrow rushed for 257 yards and five TDs.

Joe Mixon ran for 814 yards (58.1 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games.

Also, Mixon had 60 catches for 441 yards and two touchdowns.

In the passing game a season ago, Ja'Marr Chase scored nine TDs, hauling in 87 balls for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game).

Tee Higgins had 74 catches for 1,029 yards (73.5 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games.

On defense last year, Logan Wilson helped keep opposing offenses in check with one interception to go with 123 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 15 games.

Bengals Player Futures

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns L 24-3 +4000 2 September 17 Ravens L 27-24 +1200 3 September 25 Rams - +8000 4 October 1 @ Titans - +6600 5 October 8 @ Cardinals - +100000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +4000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +600 9 November 5 Bills - +1000 10 November 12 Texans - +75000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +1200 12 November 26 Steelers - +4000 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +2500 14 December 10 Colts - +15000 15 December 17 Vikings - +8000 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +4000 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +600 18 January 7 Browns - +4000

