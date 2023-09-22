Dodgers vs. Giants Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 22
The San Francisco Giants (76-77) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Los Angeles Dodgers (94-58) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.
The Dodgers will call on Caleb Ferguson (7-3) versus the Giants and Sean Manaea (6-6).
Dodgers vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV: Apple TV+
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Ferguson - LAD (7-3, 2.88 ERA) vs Manaea - SF (6-6, 4.73 ERA)
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Caleb Ferguson
- Ferguson (7-3) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his sixth start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed one hit in one inning against the Detroit Tigers.
- The 27-year-old has pitched in 63 games this season with a 2.88 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .261.
- In five starts this season, Ferguson has not yet earned a quality start.
- In five starts this season, Ferguson has yet to get through five or more innings.
- He has 52 appearances with no earned runs allowed in 63 chances this season.
Caleb Ferguson vs. Giants
- The Giants are batting .239 this season, 24th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .389 (25th in the league) with 165 home runs.
- This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Giants in two games, and they have gone 1-for-6 over 1 2/3 innings.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sean Manaea
- Manaea (6-6 with a 4.73 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his ninth of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.73, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 35 games this season. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.
- Manaea is trying to collect his second quality start of the season in this outing.
- Manaea is trying for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages three frames per start.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in 11 of his 35 appearances this season.
Sean Manaea vs. Dodgers
- The opposing Dodgers offense has a collective .257 batting average, and is 10th in the league with 1331 total hits and second in MLB action with 858 runs scored. They have the second-ranked slugging percentage (.459) and are second in all of MLB with 238 home runs.
- Manaea has a 9.82 ERA and a 1.364 WHIP against the Dodgers this season in 3 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .267 batting average over one appearance.
