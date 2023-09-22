Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Estill County, Kentucky this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kentucky This Week

  • Oldham County
  • Webster County
  • Lawrence County
  • Perry County
  • Christian County
  • Crittenden County
  • Hart County
  • Graves County
  • Lewis County
  • Jefferson County

    • Estill County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

    Estill County High School at Lawrence County High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Louisa, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.