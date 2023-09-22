Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Franklin County, Kentucky has high school football games on the docket this week, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Franklin County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Fairdale High School at Frankfort High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Frankfort, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
