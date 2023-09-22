High school football competition in Grant County, Kentucky is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

    • Grant County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

    Harrison County High School at Grant County High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Dry Ridge, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

