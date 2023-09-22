Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Grant County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in Grant County, Kentucky is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Grant County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Harrison County High School at Grant County High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Dry Ridge, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
