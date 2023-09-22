Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Johnson County, Kentucky this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Johnson County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

    Boyd County High School at Johnson Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Paintsville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

