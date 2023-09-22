We have 2023 high school football action in Marion County, Kentucky this week, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kentucky This Week

Marion County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Cathedral High School at Frederick Douglass High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on September 22

5:30 PM CT on September 22 Location: Lexington, KY

Lexington, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Dayton High School at Marion County High School