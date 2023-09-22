When the Cincinnati Reds (79-75) play the Pittsburgh Pirates (72-81) at Great American Ball Park on Friday, September 22 at 6:40 PM ET, Elly De La Cruz will be seeking his 30th stolen base of the season (he currently has 29).

The Reds are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Pirates have +140 odds to upset. The total for the contest is set at 9.5 runs.

Reds vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott - CIN (8-5, 3.68 ERA) vs Andre Jackson - PIT (1-3, 5.40 ERA)

Reds vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Reds Moneyline Pirates Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -165 +140 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Reds vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have entered the game as favorites 36 times this season and won 20, or 55.6%, of those games.

The Reds have a 4-2 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

The Reds went 2-1 over the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have been victorious in 52, or 43%, of the 121 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 22-21 when favored by +140 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 15th 3rd Win NL Central +50000 - 1st

