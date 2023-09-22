ACC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 4
Trying to find information on the best bets in ACC action in Week 4, or attempting to build a parlay? Our computer model favors betting on the over/under in the NC State vs. Virginia matchup, and picking Temple (+23.5) over Miami (FL) on the spread. You can see more insights and stats on those college football games in the article below.
Best Week 4 ACC Spread Bets
Pick: Temple +23.5 vs. Miami (FL)
- Matchup: Miami Hurricanes at Temple Owls
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Miami (FL) by 9.6 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Marshall -4.5 vs. Virginia Tech
- Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies at Marshall Thundering Herd
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Marshall by 15.4 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: UConn +21.5 vs. Duke
- Matchup: Duke Blue Devils at UConn Huskies
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Duke by 16 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 4 ACC Total Bets
Over 47.5 - NC State vs. Virginia
- Matchup: NC State Wolfpack at Virginia Cavaliers
- Projected Total: 58.3 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: September 22
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Over 46.5 - Miami (FL) vs. Temple
- Matchup: Miami Hurricanes at Temple Owls
- Projected Total: 52.5 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Over 41.5 - Virginia Tech vs. Marshall
- Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies at Marshall Thundering Herd
- Projected Total: 46.2 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 23
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Week 4 ACC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Duke
|3-0 (1-0 ACC)
|36.0 / 9.3
|458.7 / 300.7
|Florida State
|3-0 (1-0 ACC)
|47.3 / 22.0
|462.7 / 391.7
|Louisville
|3-0 (1-0 ACC)
|38.7 / 16.0
|528.7 / 337.0
|Miami (FL)
|3-0 (0-0 ACC)
|44.7 / 14.3
|511.0 / 271.0
|North Carolina
|3-0 (0-0 ACC)
|34.0 / 21.3
|494.3 / 382.7
|Wake Forest
|3-0 (0-0 ACC)
|33.3 / 20.3
|440.0 / 324.7
|Syracuse
|3-0 (0-0 ACC)
|49.3 / 9.0
|542.7 / 275.7
|NC State
|2-1 (0-0 ACC)
|31.0 / 22.0
|402.0 / 306.7
|Clemson
|2-1 (0-1 ACC)
|40.3 / 19.7
|489.3 / 246.7
|Virginia Tech
|1-2 (0-0 ACC)
|23.0 / 25.3
|324.3 / 341.3
|Pittsburgh
|1-2 (0-0 ACC)
|24.0 / 17.0
|321.3 / 236.0
|Boston College
|1-2 (0-1 ACC)
|28.0 / 28.7
|391.3 / 357.3
|Georgia Tech
|1-2 (0-1 ACC)
|35.0 / 33.3
|513.3 / 438.3
|Virginia
|0-3 (0-0 ACC)
|20.7 / 42.3
|316.7 / 451.7
