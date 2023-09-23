According to our computer projections, the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks will defeat the Eastern Kentucky Colonels when the two teams come together at Roy Kidd Stadium on Saturday, September 23, which kicks off at 6:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Southeast Missouri State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Southeast Missouri State (-4.6) 51.3 Southeast Missouri State 28, Eastern Kentucky 23

Eastern Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

The Colonels have one win against the spread this year.

One Colonels game (out of two) has gone over the point total this year.

Southeast Missouri State Betting Info (2023)

The Redhawks have covered the spread once in two opportunities this year.

No Redhawks two games with a set total this season have hit the over.

Colonels vs. Redhawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Eastern Kentucky 18.0 40.3 24.0 27.0 15.0 47.0 Southeast Missouri State 23.3 26.0 35.0 16.5 0.0 45.0

