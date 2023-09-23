Eastern Kentucky vs. Southeast Missouri State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (0-3) will look to upset the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Roy Kidd Stadium. The Redhawks are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is 59.5 in the contest.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Southeast Missouri State vs. Eastern Kentucky matchup in this article.
Eastern Kentucky vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Richmond, Kentucky
- Venue: Roy Kidd Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Eastern Kentucky vs. Southeast Missouri State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Southeast Missouri State Moneyline
|Eastern Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Southeast Missouri State (-3.5)
|59.5
|-190
|+150
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
Week 4 Odds
- Florida State vs Clemson
- Arkansas vs LSU
- Miami (FL) vs Temple
- Oklahoma vs Cincinnati
- Iowa vs Penn State
- UAB vs Georgia
- Virginia Tech vs Marshall
- Colorado vs Oregon
- NC State vs Virginia
- UCLA vs Utah
- Ohio State vs Notre Dame
- Maryland vs Michigan State
- Wisconsin vs Purdue
- Oklahoma State vs Iowa State
- USC vs Arizona State
- Ole Miss vs Alabama
- Auburn vs Texas A&M
- Oregon State vs Washington State
- SMU vs TCU
- BYU vs Kansas
- Texas vs Baylor
- Air Force vs San Jose State
- Cal vs Washington
- UCF vs Kansas State
Eastern Kentucky vs. Southeast Missouri State Betting Trends
- Eastern Kentucky has covered once in two matchups with a spread this season.
- The Colonels have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Southeast Missouri State has covered once in two games with a spread this season.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.