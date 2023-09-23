The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (0-3) will look to upset the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Roy Kidd Stadium. The Redhawks are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is 59.5 in the contest.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Southeast Missouri State vs. Eastern Kentucky matchup in this article.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Richmond, Kentucky

Richmond, Kentucky Venue: Roy Kidd Stadium

Eastern Kentucky vs. Southeast Missouri State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Southeast Missouri State Moneyline Eastern Kentucky Moneyline BetMGM Southeast Missouri State (-3.5) 59.5 -190 +150

Eastern Kentucky vs. Southeast Missouri State Betting Trends

Eastern Kentucky has covered once in two matchups with a spread this season.

The Colonels have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Southeast Missouri State has covered once in two games with a spread this season.

