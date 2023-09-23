The Kentucky Wildcats (3-0) square off against a fellow SEC opponent when they visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium.

Kentucky is totaling 407 yards per game on offense this year (57th in the FBS), and is giving up 281.7 yards per game (26th) on the defensive side of the ball. Vanderbilt is generating 34.8 points per contest on offense this season (43rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 29.3 points per contest (99th-ranked) on defense.

See more information below, including how to watch this matchup on SEC Network.

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Key Statistics

Kentucky Vanderbilt 407 (65th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 400.3 (14th) 281.7 (25th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 389 (124th) 122 (101st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 111.5 (109th) 285 (31st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 288.8 (28th) 5 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (121st) 5 (46th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (25th)

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary has thrown for 855 yards (285 ypg) to lead Kentucky, completing 61.1% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

Re'Mahn Davis has compiled 236 rushing yards on 33 carries, scoring three touchdowns. He's also added 143 yards (47.7 per game) on nine catches with two touchdowns.

Demie Sumo has carried the ball four times for 58 yards (19.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Tayvion Robinson has hauled in 14 receptions for 260 yards (86.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Dane Key has hauled in nine grabs for 138 yards, an average of 46 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Vanderbilt Stats Leaders

AJ Swann leads Vanderbilt with 1,062 yards on 76-of-133 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Patrick Smith, has carried the ball 40 times for 200 yards (50 per game) with one touchdown.

Sedrick Alexander has run for 132 yards across 31 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Will Sheppard leads his team with 314 receiving yards on 25 catches with six touchdowns.

Jayden McGowan has put up a 295-yard season so far. He's caught 23 passes on 33 targets.

London Humphreys' nine catches (on 17 targets) have netted him 266 yards (66.5 ypg) and three touchdowns.

