Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The Kentucky Wildcats (3-0) will play their SEC-rival, the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium. The Commodores will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 14-point underdogs. The over/under is 50.5 in the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt matchup.
Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: FirstBank Stadium
Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kentucky Moneyline
|Vanderbilt Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kentucky (-14)
|50.5
|-550
|+400
|FanDuel
|Kentucky (-13.5)
|49.5
|-580
|+420
Week 4 Odds
Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends
- Kentucky has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Wildcats have covered the spread twice when favored by 14 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Vanderbilt has not won against the spread this season in four games with a spread.
Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|To Win the SEC
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
