ACC foes meet when the Louisville Cardinals (3-0) and the Boston College Eagles (1-2) square off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.

Louisville ranks 60th in total defense this year (337 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking ninth-best in the FBS with 528.7 total yards per game. With 391.3 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Boston College ranks 70th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 70th, giving up 357.3 total yards per contest.

Louisville vs. Boston College Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Louisville vs. Boston College Key Statistics

Louisville Boston College 528.7 (19th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 391.3 (77th) 337 (60th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357.3 (70th) 251.7 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.7 (61st) 277 (36th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 224.7 (77th) 4 (60th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (10th) 6 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (67th)

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has thrown for 732 yards (244 ypg) to lead Louisville, completing 61.8% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 98 rushing yards on 21 carries.

The team's top rusher, Jawhar Jordan, has carried the ball 32 times for 344 yards (114.7 per game), scoring four times. He's also caught five passes for 58 yards.

Isaac Guerendo has 77 yards receiving (25.7 per game) on six catches, while also collecting 35.3 rush yards per game and one touchdown on the ground.

Jamari Thrash's 329 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 19 times and has totaled 14 receptions and four touchdowns.

Kevin Coleman Jr. has hauled in six receptions totaling 103 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Boston College Stats Leaders

Thomas Castellanos has thrown for 644 yards (214.7 ypg) to lead Boston College, completing 59.5% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 231 yards (77 ypg) on 41 carries with two touchdowns.

Kye Robichaux has piled up 166 yards (on 42 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Lewis Bond has hauled in 175 receiving yards on 12 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Ryan O'Keefe has collected 128 receiving yards (42.7 yards per game) on 15 receptions.

Jaden Williams' four receptions (on nine targets) have netted him 105 yards (35 ypg) and one touchdown.

