Oddsmakers heavily favor the Louisville Cardinals (3-0) when they host the Boston College Eagles (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 in a matchup between ACC rivals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville is favored by two touchdowns. The total is 54.5 points for this game.

Louisville is totaling 38.7 points per game on offense this season (32nd in the FBS), and is allowing 16 points per game (35th) on the defensive side of the ball. In terms of total offense, Boston College ranks 70th in the FBS (391.3 total yards per game) and 70th on the other side of the ball (357.3 total yards allowed per game).

Louisville vs. Boston College Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

TV Channel: ACC Network

Louisville vs Boston College Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Louisville -14 -105 -115 54.5 -105 -115 -650 +450

Week 4 ACC Betting Trends

Louisville Betting Records & Stats

Louisville has covered the spread once in three games this season.

The Cardinals have won their only game this season when playing as at least 14-point favorites.

Louisville has combined with its opponent to hit the over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

Louisville has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Louisville has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -650 or shorter.

The Cardinals have an implied moneyline win probability of 86.7% in this contest.

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has 732 passing yards for Louisville, completing 61.8% of his passes and throwing five touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 98 rushing yards (32.7 ypg) on 21 carries.

The team's top rusher, Jawhar Jordan, has carried the ball 32 times for 344 yards (114.7 per game), scoring four times. He's also caught five passes for 58 yards.

This season, Isaac Guerendo has carried the ball 22 times for 106 yards (35.3 per game) and one touchdown, while also racking up 77 yards through the air .

Jamari Thrash's leads his squad with 329 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 14 catches (out of 19 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Kevin Coleman Jr. has put together a 103-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in six passes on nine targets.

Dezmond Tell has one sack to pace the team, and also has five tackles.

TJ Quinn, Louisville's tackle leader, has 11 tackles this year.

Ramon Puryear has a team-high one interception to go along with four tackles, one TFL, and one pass defended.

