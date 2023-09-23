Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the LSU vs. Arkansas Game – Saturday, September 23
SEC rivals will clash when the No. 12 LSU Tigers (2-1) meet the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-1). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.
When and Where is LSU vs. Arkansas?
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: LSU 31, Arkansas 26
- LSU has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
- The Tigers have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -900 or shorter.
- Arkansas will play as the underdog for the first time this season.
- The Razorbacks have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +600 moneyline set for this game.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 90.0%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Arkansas (+17.5)
- This season LSU has one win against the spread.
- Arkansas has not covered the spread yet this year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (55.5)
- LSU and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in a game once this season.
- The over/under for the matchup of 55.5 is 28.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for LSU (45.7 points per game) and Arkansas (38.3 points per game).
Splits Tables
LSU
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|55.3
|55.3
|Implied Total AVG
|30.5
|30.5
|ATS Record
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|2-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Arkansas
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|52.8
|52.8
|Implied Total AVG
|38
|38
|ATS Record
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
