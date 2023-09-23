Morehead State vs. St. Thomas (MN) Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 23
Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, September 23, when the Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies and Morehead State Eagles match up at 2:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Tommies. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Morehead State vs. St. Thomas (MN) Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|St. Thomas (MN) (-7.3)
|55.5
|St. Thomas (MN) 31, Morehead State 24
Week 4 Pioneer League Predictions
Morehead State Betting Info (2022)
- The Eagles won just two games against the spread last year.
- The Eagles and their opponent combined to go over the point total six out of 10 times last year.
St. Thomas (MN) Betting Info (2022)
- The Tommies compiled a 7-2-0 ATS record last year.
- A total of four of Tommies games last season hit the over.
Eagles vs. Tommies 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|St. Thomas (MN)
|16.3
|31.7
|36.0
|26.0
|6.5
|34.5
|Morehead State
|29.5
|41.5
|37.0
|35.0
|22.0
|48.0
