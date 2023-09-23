Pac-12 foes match up when the No. 14 Oregon State Beavers (3-0) and the No. 21 Washington State Cougars (3-0) square off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Martin Stadium.

Oregon State sports the 29th-ranked offense this year (466.0 yards per game), and has been even more effective defensively, ranking 11th-best with just 257.0 yards allowed per game. Washington State's offensive attack has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks seventh-best in the FBS with 535.3 total yards per contest. In terms of defense, it is giving up 363.7 total yards per game, which ranks 75th.

Oregon State vs. Washington State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Pullman, Washington

Pullman, Washington Venue: Martin Stadium

Oregon State vs. Washington State Key Statistics

Oregon State Washington State 466.0 (43rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 535.3 (15th) 257.0 (9th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.7 (75th) 219.0 (15th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 136.7 (89th) 247.0 (59th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 398.7 (3rd) 2 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (31st) 4 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (47th)

Oregon State Stats Leaders

D.J. Uiagalelei has 630 pass yards for Oregon State, completing 61.8% of his passes and throwing six touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 38 rushing yards (12.7 ypg) on 13 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Damien Martinez has carried the ball 40 times for a team-high 351 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

Deshaun Fenwick has carried the ball 26 times for 152 yards (50.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Silas Bolden's leads his squad with 159 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 13 receptions (out of 24 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Anthony Gould has reeled in six passes while averaging 52.0 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Jeremiah Noga has been the target of eight passes and compiled six receptions for 86 yards, an average of 28.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Washington State Stats Leaders

Cameron Ward has been a dual threat for Washington State this season. He has 990 passing yards (330.0 per game) while completing 72% of his passes. He's thrown nine touchdown passes and zero interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 95 yards (31.7 ypg) on 32 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Dylan Paine has racked up 95 yards (on 11 attempts) with one touchdown.

Lincoln Victor has hauled in 342 receiving yards on 24 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Josh Kelly has 13 receptions (on 18 targets) for a total of 177 yards (59.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Kyle Willams' nine grabs (on 12 targets) have netted him 128 yards (42.7 ypg) and three touchdowns.

