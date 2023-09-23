The Troy Trojans (1-2) host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-1) at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Troy ranks 88th in scoring offense (25 points per game) and 99th in scoring defense (29.3 points allowed per game) this season. Western Kentucky's defense has been bottom-25 in scoring defense this season, allowing 36.3 points per game, which ranks 14th-worst in the FBS. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 45th with 34.3 points per contest.

Western Kentucky vs. Troy Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Western Kentucky vs. Troy Key Statistics

Western Kentucky Troy 394 (73rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382 (79th) 490 (117th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 309 (45th) 108 (114th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 133.3 (92nd) 286 (29th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 248.7 (56th) 4 (61st) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (115th) 8 (6th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (107th)

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed leads Western Kentucky with 796 yards on 77-of-120 passing with seven touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 55 rushing yards (18.3 ypg) on 14 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Davion Ervin-Poindexter is his team's leading rusher with 20 carries for 100 yards, or 33.3 per game.

Markese Stepp has racked up 88 yards (on 21 attempts) with one touchdown.

Malachi Corley has racked up 143 receiving yards on 12 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Easton Messer has caught 12 passes and compiled 141 receiving yards (47 per game) with one touchdown.

Blue Smith has racked up 118 reciving yards (39.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson has thrown for 697 yards (232.3 ypg) to lead Troy, completing 56% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Kimani Vidal, has carried the ball 53 times for 358 yards (119.3 per game). He's also caught three passes for 59 yards.

Jarris Williams has carried the ball eight times for 46 yards (15.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Jabre Barber's leads his squad with 156 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 11 receptions (out of 20 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Chris Lewis has hauled in nine receptions totaling 143 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Devonte Ross has a total of 120 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 12 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

