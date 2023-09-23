Western Kentucky vs. Troy: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The Troy Trojans (1-2) play the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Trojans are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. An over/under of 58.5 points has been set for the contest.
Western Kentucky vs. Troy Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- City: Troy, Alabama
- Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium
Western Kentucky vs. Troy Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Troy Moneyline
|Western Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Troy (-3.5)
|58.5
|-185
|+150
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Troy (-3.5)
|58.5
|-184
|+152
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 4 Odds
Western Kentucky vs. Troy Betting Trends
- Western Kentucky has won one game against the spread this year.
- The Hilltoppers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
- Troy has not won against the spread this season in two games with a spread.
Western Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win CUSA
|+110
|Bet $100 to win $110
