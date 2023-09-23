The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-1) are 3.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 against the Troy Trojans (1-2). The point total is set at 58.5 for the outing.

Troy is averaging 382 yards per game on offense, which ranks 74th in the FBS. Defensively, the Trojans rank 47th, surrendering 309 yards per game. Western Kentucky's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, conceding 36.3 points per game, which ranks 14th-worst in the FBS. Offensively, it ranks 46th with 34.3 points per contest.

Western Kentucky vs. Troy Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Veterans Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

Troy vs Western Kentucky Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Troy -3.5 -115 -105 58.5 -115 -105 -175 +145

Western Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

Western Kentucky is 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Hilltoppers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

Western Kentucky has gone over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

Western Kentucky lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Western Kentucky has played as an underdog of +145 or more once this season and lost that game.

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed leads Western Kentucky with 796 yards on 77-of-120 passing with seven touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 55 rushing yards (18.3 ypg) on 14 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Davion Ervin-Poindexter has rushed for 100 yards on 20 carries so far this year.

Markese Stepp has collected 88 yards (on 21 attempts) with one touchdown.

Malachi Corley's 143 receiving yards (47.7 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 12 catches on 19 targets with one touchdown.

Easton Messer has 12 receptions (on 13 targets) for a total of 141 yards (47 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Blue Smith has racked up 118 reciving yards (39.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Kendrick Simpkins has three sacks to pace the team, and also has three TFL and nine tackles.

Talique Allen is the team's tackle leader this year. He's totaled 18 tackles.

Hosea Wheeler leads the team with one interception, while also collecting seven tackles, one sack, and one pass defended.

