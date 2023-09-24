Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has a tough matchup when his Tennessee Titans play the Cleveland Browns in Week 3 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Browns give up 133.5 passing yards per game, second-best in the league.

Westbrook-Ikhine's stat line so far this year shows seven catches for 83 yards and one score. He posts 41.5 yards per game, having been targeted 10 times.

Westbrook-Ikhine vs. the Browns

Westbrook-Ikhine vs the Browns (since 2021): No games

No games Cleveland has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

One player has caught a TD pass against the Browns this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Cleveland on the season.

The 133.5 passing yards the Browns concede per game makes them the second-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Browns have the No. 1 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, giving up one this season (0.5 per game).

Titans Player Previews

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Receiving Props vs. the Browns

Receiving Yards: 24.5 (-115)

Westbrook-Ikhine Receiving Insights

Westbrook-Ikhine has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in one of two games (50.0%).

Westbrook-Ikhine has received 17.2% of his team's 58 passing attempts this season (10 targets).

He has been targeted 10 times, averaging 8.3 yards per target (52nd in NFL).

In one of two games this season, Westbrook-Ikhine has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has one touchdown this season (33.3% of his team's three offensive TDs).

Westbrook-Ikhine (three red zone targets) has been targeted 37.5% of the time in the red zone (eight total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Westbrook-Ikhine's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chargers 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 9/10/2023 Week 1 7 TAR / 4 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

