How to Watch the Reds vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 24
Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds will attempt to defeat Jared Triolo and the Pittsburgh Pirates when the teams meet on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
Reds vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Pirates Odds
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 15th in baseball with 182 total home runs.
- Cincinnati's .412 slugging percentage is 17th in baseball.
- The Reds have the 16th-ranked batting average in the league (.248).
- Cincinnati has the No. 10 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.7 runs per game (737 total runs).
- The Reds rank 11th in MLB with a .326 on-base percentage.
- The Reds strike out 9.2 times per game, the fifth-worst mark in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Cincinnati has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the majors.
- Cincinnati has the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.80).
- Pitchers for the Reds combine for the 24th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.413).
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds are sending Brandon Williamson (4-5) to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.47 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he went four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Williamson heads into the game with six quality starts under his belt this year.
- Williamson enters the matchup with 14 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.
- In two of his 21 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/18/2023
|Twins
|W 7-3
|Home
|Connor Phillips
|Joe Ryan
|9/19/2023
|Twins
|L 7-0
|Home
|Fernando Cruz
|Kenta Maeda
|9/20/2023
|Twins
|L 5-3
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Bailey Ober
|9/22/2023
|Pirates
|L 7-5
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Andre Jackson
|9/23/2023
|Pirates
|L 13-12
|Home
|Connor Phillips
|Bailey Falter
|9/24/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Quinn Priester
|9/26/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Lucas Giolito
|9/27/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Lucas Giolito
|9/29/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Connor Phillips
|Adam Wainwright
|9/30/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|10/1/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|-
|-
