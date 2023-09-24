The Tennessee Titans (1-1) visit the Cleveland Browns (1-1) at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

As the Browns prepare for this matchup against the Titans, here are the betting insights and trends for both teams.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Titans vs. Browns Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Cleveland Browns Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Browns 3.5 39.5 -175 +145

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Titans vs. Browns Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee Titans

The Titans' games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 39.5 points in eight of 17 outings.

Tennessee's contests last year had a 42.3-point average over/under, 2.8 more points than this game's total.

Against the spread, the Titans were 8-6-0 last year.

The Titans were underdogs in 10 games last season and won three (30%) of those contests.

Tennessee was 1-4 last season when entering a game as the underdog by +145 or more on the moneyline.

Cleveland Browns

In 13 games last season, the Browns and their opponents scored more than 39.5 total points.

Cleveland's outings last season had an average total of 43.2, 3.7 more points than this game's over/under.

Against the spread, the Browns were 7-9-0 last season.

The Browns were favored on the moneyline seven total times last season. They finished 3-4 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter, Cleveland had a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games).

Browns vs. Titans Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Browns 21.2 18 22.4 20 43.2 13 Titans 17.5 28 21.1 14 42.3 8

Titans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.3 41.3 43.2 Implied Team Total AVG 23.5 22.3 24.4 ATS Record 8-6-0 2-4-0 6-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-12-0 2-6-0 3-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 2-3 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-7 1-2 2-5

Browns Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.2 40.4 45.7 Implied Team Total AVG 23.7 21.9 25.1 ATS Record 7-9-0 3-4-0 4-5-0 Over/Under Record 8-8-1 4-3-1 4-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-4 2-3 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-6 2-1 2-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.