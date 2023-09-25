Bengals vs. Rams Injury Report — Week 3
Entering their Monday, September 25 game against the Los Angeles Rams (1-1) at Paycor Stadium, which starts at 8:15 PM , the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) will be monitoring seven players on the injury report.
In their last game, the Bengals were knocked off by the Baltimore Ravens 27-24.
The Rams' last game ended in a 30-23 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|Calf
|Questionable
|Irvin Smith Jr.
|TE
|Hamstring
|Doubtful
|Nick Scott
|S
|Concussion
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Akeem Davis-Gaither
|LB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Chidobe Awuzie
|CB
|Nir - rest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Joseph Ossai
|DE
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Tycen Anderson
|S
|Calf
|Limited Participation In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Joseph Noteboom
|OT
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Decobie Durant
|DB
|Groin
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jonah Williams
|DE
|Back
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|Oblique
|Questionable
|Brian Allen
|OL
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Other Week 3 Injury Reports
Bengals vs. Rams Game Info
- When: Monday, September 25, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV Info: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Rep the Bengals or the Rams with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bengals Season Insights (2022)
- The Bengals ranked eighth in total offense (360.5 yards per game) and 16th in total defense (335.7 yards allowed per game) last year.
- Cincinnati ranked seventh in points scored last season (26.1 points per game), but it thrived on defense, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 20.1 points allowed per game.
- The Bengals ranked 23rd in pass defense last year (229.1 passing yards allowed per game), but they thrived on the offensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 265.0 passing yards per game.
- Cincinnati ranked fourth-worst in rushing offense (95.5 rushing yards per game) last season, but it played better on defense, ranking seventh with 106.6 rushing yards allowed per game.
- With 24 forced turnovers (11th in NFL) against 18 turnovers committed (fourth in NFL) last season, the Bengals' +6 turnover margin ranked sixth in the NFL.
Bengals vs. Rams Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Bengals (-1.5)
- Moneyline: Bengals (-130), Rams (+110)
- Total: 43.5 points
Sign up to live bet on the Bengals-Rams matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.