All of Joe Burrow's stats can be found below.

In terms of season stats, Burrow has thrown for 304 yards (152.0 per game) and two touchdowns, with one pick. He has connected on 56.9% of his passes (41-for-72), and has two carries for four yards.

Joe Burrow Injury Status: Questionable (LP)

Reported Injury: Calf

Bengals vs. Rams Game Info

Game Day: September 25, 2023

September 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

Live Stream: Fubo

Burrow 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 41 72 56.9% 304 2 1 4.2 2 4 0

Burrow Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Browns 14 31 82 0 0 1 -1 0 Week 2 Ravens 27 41 222 2 1 1 5 0

