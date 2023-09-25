With the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), is Mitchell Wilcox a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Mitchell Wilcox score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70 if he scores a TD)

Wilcox hauled in 17 balls last year en route to 139 yards and one score.

Wilcox had a receiving touchdown in one of nine games last season. However, he had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

Mitchell Wilcox Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Cowboys 1 1 3 0 Week 3 @Jets 1 1 9 0 Week 4 Dolphins 1 1 18 0 Week 7 Falcons 2 2 14 0 Week 8 @Browns 1 1 3 0 Week 13 Chiefs 1 1 13 0 Week 14 Browns 2 1 10 0 Week 15 @Buccaneers 3 3 34 1 Week 16 @Patriots 6 6 35 0 Divisional @Bills 2 1 9 0 Championship Game @Chiefs 2 1 10 0

