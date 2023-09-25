Titans Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of September 25 the Tennessee Titans' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +6600, rank them 18th in the NFL.
Watch the Titans this season on Fubo!
Titans Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +240
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
Looking to place a futures bet on the Titans to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Tennessee Betting Insights
- Tennessee compiled an 8-6-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Titans and their opponents combined to hit the over five out of 17 times last season.
- Tennessee was a bottom-five offense last year, ranking third-worst with 296.8 yards per game. On defense, it ranked 23rd in the NFL (351.6 yards allowed per game).
- The Titans went 3-5 at home last year and 4-5 away from home.
- Tennessee won only twice as favorites (2-3) and went 4-5 as underdogs.
- The Titans were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC South.
Titans Impact Players
- Derrick Henry rushed for 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns in 16 games last year.
- In addition, Henry had 33 catches for 398 yards and zero touchdowns.
- Ryan Tannehill passed for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), completing 65.2% of his passes, with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games.
- Also, Tannehill rushed for 98 yards and two TDs.
- DeAndre Hopkins had 64 receptions for 717 yards (79.7 per game) and three touchdowns in nine games a season ago with the Cardinals.
- In 15 games played with the Texans, Chris Moore had 48 catches for 548 yards (36.5 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Kevin Byard registered four interceptions to go with 106 tackles and six passes defended in 17 games last year.
Bet on Titans to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Titans Player Futures
2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Saints
|L 16-15
|+3500
|2
|September 17
|Chargers
|W 27-24
|+2500
|3
|September 24
|@ Browns
|L 27-3
|+2200
|4
|October 1
|Bengals
|-
|+2500
|5
|October 8
|@ Colts
|-
|+12500
|6
|October 15
|Ravens
|-
|+1400
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|Falcons
|-
|+5000
|9
|November 2
|@ Steelers
|-
|+3500
|10
|November 12
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|12
|November 26
|Panthers
|-
|+30000
|13
|December 3
|Colts
|-
|+12500
|14
|December 11
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1000
|15
|December 17
|Texans
|-
|+40000
|16
|December 24
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|17
|December 31
|@ Texans
|-
|+40000
|18
|January 7
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
Odds are current as of September 25 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.