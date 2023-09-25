Trenton Irwin Week 3 Preview vs. the Rams
In Week 3 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), Trenton Irwin and the Cincinnati Bengals will play the Los Angeles Rams at Paycor Stadium.
On 23 targets, Irwin compiled 231 receiving yards on 15 catches with four TDs last year, averaging 25.7 yards per game.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Irwin and the Bengals with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Irwin vs. the Rams
- Irwin vs the Rams (since 2021): No games
- Against Los Angeles last season, seven players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.
- The Rams allowed 23 players to secure a TD pass against them last season.
- Last season, no player caught more than one touchdown pass versus Los Angeles.
- The Rams were the NFL's 21st-ranked defense against the pass last year. They allowed 226 passing yards per game.
- The Rams allowed 23 passing touchdowns (1.4 per game) last year to rank 14th in NFL play.
Watch Bengals vs Rams on Fubo!
Trenton Irwin Receiving Props vs. the Rams
- Receiving Yards: 5.5 (-115)
Put your picks to the test and bet on Irwin with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Irwin Receiving Insights
- Irwin did not come up short of an over/under prop bet for receiving yards in his only game last season.
- He was targeted on 23 passes last year, averaging 10 yards per target.
- Irwin had a receiving touchdown in three of nine games last season, and multiple receiving TDs once.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Irwin's Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Browns
|10/31/2022
|Week 8
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Panthers
|11/6/2022
|Week 9
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Steelers
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|4 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Titans
|11/27/2022
|Week 12
|4 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Chiefs
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Browns
|12/11/2022
|Week 14
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 58 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Buccaneers
|12/18/2022
|Week 15
|2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Patriots
|12/24/2022
|Week 16
|4 TAR / 3 REC / 45 YDS / 2 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Ravens
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|2 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bills
|1/22/2023
|Divisional
|2 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Chiefs
|1/29/2023
|Conf. Championship
|2 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.