On Tuesday, Joey Votto (.258 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Pirates.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Votto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto is batting .205 with six doubles, 14 home runs and 24 walks.

Votto has reached base via a hit in 27 games this season (of 62 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

In 12 games this year, he has homered (19.4%, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate).

In 33.9% of his games this season, Votto has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 35.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 26 .173 AVG .242 .300 OBP .321 .373 SLG .516 8 XBH 12 7 HR 7 18 RBI 20 32/14 K/BB 28/10 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings