Andres Gimenez and the Cleveland Guardians take on TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET, in the first of a two-game series at Progressive Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 15th in Major League Baseball with 184 home runs.

Cincinnati is 16th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .413 this season.

The Reds' .248 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 10th with 741 total runs this season.

The Reds have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.326).

The Reds rank 25th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati averages the 17th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.78 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.413 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Hunter Greene (4-6) will take the mound for the Reds, his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in seven innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

He has seven quality starts in 20 chances this season.

Greene will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 9/19/2023 Twins L 7-0 Home Fernando Cruz Kenta Maeda 9/20/2023 Twins L 5-3 Home Hunter Greene Bailey Ober 9/22/2023 Pirates L 7-5 Home Andrew Abbott Andre Jackson 9/23/2023 Pirates L 13-12 Home Connor Phillips Bailey Falter 9/24/2023 Pirates W 4-2 Home Brandon Williamson Quinn Priester 9/26/2023 Guardians - Away Hunter Greene Lucas Giolito 9/27/2023 Guardians - Away Andrew Abbott Shane Bieber 9/29/2023 Cardinals - Away Connor Phillips Adam Wainwright 9/30/2023 Cardinals - Away Brandon Williamson Drew Rom 10/1/2023 Cardinals - Away Hunter Greene Zack Thompson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.