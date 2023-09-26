When the Cleveland Guardians (74-83) match up with the Cincinnati Reds (80-77) at Progressive Field on Tuesday, September 26 at 6:10 PM ET, Lucas Giolito will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he's currently sitting at 195).

The Guardians are listed as -110 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Reds (-110). The game's total has been set at 7.5 runs.

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Giolito - CLE (8-14, 4.70 ERA) vs Hunter Greene - CIN (4-6, 4.24 ERA)

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Guardians Moneyline Reds Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -110 -110 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

This season, the Guardians have been favored 71 times and won 37, or 52.1%, of those games.

The Guardians have a 41-39 record (winning 51.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians have a 2-4 record across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have been underdogs in 109 games this season and have come away with the win 52 times (47.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win 52 times in 109 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +75000 15th 3rd Win NL Central +50000 - 1st

