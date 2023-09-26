The Cleveland Guardians (74-83) host the Cincinnati Reds (80-77) to start a two-game series at Progressive Field, with first pitch at 6:10 PM ET on Tuesday. The Guardians are on the back of a series split with the Orioles, and the Reds a series loss to the Pirates.

The Guardians will give the nod to Lucas Giolito (8-14) against the Reds and Hunter Greene (4-6).

Reds vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Probable Pitchers: Giolito - CLE (8-14, 4.70 ERA) vs Greene - CIN (4-6, 4.24 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Greene

Greene gets the start for the Reds, his 21st of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.24 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.24, with 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .235 batting average against him.

Greene is looking to record his eighth quality start of the season.

Greene is aiming for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 innings per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 20 appearances this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito

The Guardians' Giolito (8-14) will make his 32nd start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.70 and 10 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .238 in 31 games this season.

He has 14 quality starts in 31 chances this season.

Giolito has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 31 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 29-year-old's 4.70 ERA ranks 39th, 1.267 WHIP ranks 34th, and 10 K/9 ranks 11th.

Lucas Giolito vs. Reds

The Reds have scored 741 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB. They are batting .248 for the campaign with 184 home runs, 15th in the league.

The right-hander has faced the Reds one time this season, allowing them to go 5-for-24 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI in six innings.

