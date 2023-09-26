On Tuesday, Spencer Steer (.611 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Lucas Giolito

TV Channel: BSGL

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.357), slugging percentage (.456) and OPS (.813) this season.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 48th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.

Steer has picked up a hit in 63.8% of his 152 games this season, with multiple hits in 27.6% of them.

Looking at the 152 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 22 of them (14.5%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Steer has driven in a run in 59 games this season (38.8%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (13.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 63 games this season (41.4%), including eight multi-run games (5.3%).

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 77 GP 74 .277 AVG .262 .365 OBP .349 .440 SLG .472 25 XBH 34 10 HR 12 39 RBI 44 60/34 K/BB 73/34 10 SB 5

Guardians Pitching Rankings