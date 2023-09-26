On Tuesday, Tyler Stephenson (.184 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 139 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is hitting .248 with 19 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 47 walks.

In 80 of 132 games this year (60.6%) Stephenson has had a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (20.5%).

Looking at the 132 games he has played this year, he's homered in 12 of them (9.1%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Stephenson has picked up an RBI in 40 games this season (30.3%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (8.3%).

In 35.6% of his games this year (47 of 132), he has scored, and in eight of those games (6.1%) he has scored more than once.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 65 .252 AVG .244 .337 OBP .310 .399 SLG .359 16 XBH 17 8 HR 4 27 RBI 26 60/27 K/BB 73/20 0 SB 0

