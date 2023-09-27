On Wednesday, Jake Fraley (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Fraley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jake Fraley At The Plate

  • Fraley has 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 37 walks while batting .259.
  • In 57.4% of his 108 games this season, Fraley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
  • In 13.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 38.9% of his games this year, Fraley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • In 28.7% of his games this year (31 of 108), he has scored, and in seven of those games (6.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Reds Players vs the Guardians

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
59 GP 47
.257 AVG .262
.325 OBP .365
.471 SLG .421
22 XBH 11
9 HR 6
33 RBI 32
41/14 K/BB 30/23
8 SB 13

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (170 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Guardians are sending Bieber (5-6) to make his 21st start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.91 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.91, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.