On Wednesday, Jake Fraley (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley has 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 37 walks while batting .259.

In 57.4% of his 108 games this season, Fraley has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

In 13.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

In 38.9% of his games this year, Fraley has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 28.7% of his games this year (31 of 108), he has scored, and in seven of those games (6.5%) he has scored more than once.

Other Reds Players vs the Guardians

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 47 .257 AVG .262 .325 OBP .365 .471 SLG .421 22 XBH 11 9 HR 6 33 RBI 32 41/14 K/BB 30/23 8 SB 13

Guardians Pitching Rankings