Jonathan India vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Jonathan India (.243 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India has 21 doubles, 16 home runs and 50 walks while batting .240.
- India has gotten a hit in 77 of 116 games this season (66.4%), including 23 multi-hit games (19.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- India has picked up an RBI in 37 games this season (31.9%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those contests (11.2%).
- In 57 of 116 games this year, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|56
|.272
|AVG
|.210
|.377
|OBP
|.288
|.441
|SLG
|.354
|22
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|9
|29
|RBI
|29
|47/30
|K/BB
|59/20
|8
|SB
|5
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.99 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (170 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bieber (5-6) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 3.91 ERA in 122 2/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Friday, the righty threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.91, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.