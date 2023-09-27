The Cincinnati Reds and Jonathan India (.243 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

6:10 PM ET

Progressive Field

Shane Bieber

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

India has 21 doubles, 16 home runs and 50 walks while batting .240.

India has gotten a hit in 77 of 116 games this season (66.4%), including 23 multi-hit games (19.8%).

He has hit a home run in 12.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

India has picked up an RBI in 37 games this season (31.9%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those contests (11.2%).

In 57 of 116 games this year, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.

Home Away 60 GP 56 .272 AVG .210 .377 OBP .288 .441 SLG .354 22 XBH 15 7 HR 9 29 RBI 29 47/30 K/BB 59/20 8 SB 5

