The Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds will meet on Wednesday at Progressive Field, at 6:10 PM ET, with Steven Kwan and Spencer Steer among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Bookmakers list the Guardians as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds +110 moneyline odds. The matchup's total has been set at 7.5 runs.

Reds vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -135 +110 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 3-2.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Reds and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The past 10 Reds contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been victorious in 53, or 48.2%, of the 110 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati is 37-37 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +110 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 77 of its 157 opportunities.

The Reds are 6-6-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-43 43-34 27-34 53-43 57-53 23-24

