Will Benson vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Will Benson (.241 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 117 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson has 15 doubles, seven triples, 11 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .263.
- In 48.5% of his games this year (49 of 101), Benson has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (14.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 11 games this season, he has gone deep (10.9%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Benson has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (17.8%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (7.9%).
- In 37 of 101 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|51
|.234
|AVG
|.288
|.340
|OBP
|.373
|.500
|SLG
|.479
|17
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|13
|54/20
|K/BB
|47/20
|8
|SB
|9
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (170 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bieber gets the start for the Guardians, his 21st of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.91 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the right-hander went five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed a 3.91 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .254 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.